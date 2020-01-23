Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Franklin Financial Network has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Financial Network to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

FSB stock opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Franklin Financial Network has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSB. Raymond James cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Financial Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

