Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Shares Down 13.3%

Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, 112,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 69,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Fremont Gold Company Profile (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

