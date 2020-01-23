Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.10

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Futura Medical plc. (LON:FUM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and traded as low as $12.75. Futura Medical shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 1,507,718 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Futura Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

