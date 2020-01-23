FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cineplex Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cineplex in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities downgraded Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.50.

Cineplex stock opened at C$33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$22.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.12.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$413.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.91%.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

