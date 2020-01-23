FY2019 EPS Estimates for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NMHLY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $40.65.

About NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

