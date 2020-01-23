FY2020 EPS Estimates for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Boosted by G.Research

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at G.Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of W W Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $18.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.70. G.Research also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2021 earnings at $20.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GWW. Buckingham Research raised their target price on W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.82.

Shares of GWW opened at $331.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $255.09 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.23.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,138,000 after purchasing an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

