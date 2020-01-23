Galena Mining (ASX:G1A) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) were down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.32 ($0.23) and last traded at A$0.32 ($0.23), approximately 15,625 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 107,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.33 ($0.23).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71.

Galena Mining Company Profile (ASX:G1A)

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Abra Base Metals project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia. Its projects also include the Mulgul and the Jillawarra-woodlands projects.

