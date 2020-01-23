Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GYS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Gamesys Group stock opened at GBX 724.45 ($9.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 708.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. Gamesys Group has a 12 month low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 818 ($10.76).

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.