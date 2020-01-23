Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.33. 28,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,984. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $287.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,024 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $216,433.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,718.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Corporate insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

