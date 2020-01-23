GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35, Bloomberg Earnings reports. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.80 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

GATX stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,216,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,218. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.62. GATX has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GATX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

