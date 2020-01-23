Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.63. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 160,569 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $252.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

