Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 816,091 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 365,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,091 shares during the period. PriceSmart accounts for about 0.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 72.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSMT shares. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

PSMT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.30. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.45.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $5,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $215,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,028.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,087 shares of company stock worth $5,466,313. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

