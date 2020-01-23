Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $0.42

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.42. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 50,717 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 244.37% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

