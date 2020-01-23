GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $89,176.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,924.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 5,206 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $28,268.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $282,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNMK traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,580. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $293.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

