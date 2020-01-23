Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Genpact from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 370.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 945,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genpact has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $45.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.91 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.