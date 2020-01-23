Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $31.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Gentex by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 98,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Gentex by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.