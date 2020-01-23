GeoCoin Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. GeoCoin has a market cap of $588,517.00 and approximately $606.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00633970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00052602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00073635 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008219 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.