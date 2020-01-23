Geopacific Resources (ASX:GPR) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) were down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.46 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.46 ($0.33), approximately 153,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 814,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.47 ($0.33).

The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Geopacific Resources Company Profile (ASX:GPR)

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Cambodia. It holds interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Claremont, Australia.

