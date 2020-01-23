Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 185 ($2.43). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

LON GHG opened at GBX 125.28 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.73. Georgia Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

About Georgia Healthcare Group

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

