Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 185 ($2.43). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.
LON GHG opened at GBX 125.28 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.73. Georgia Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.
About Georgia Healthcare Group
