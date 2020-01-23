Giant (GIC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,658.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $73,277.00 and approximately $2,658.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.59, $10.42, $31.10 and $50.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002594 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,855,401 coins and its circulating supply is 6,855,397 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.42, $31.10, $70.83, $33.89, $20.33, $24.71, $13.92, $50.68, $5.63, $11.91, $18.98 and $7.59. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.