Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.25). Glaukos posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glaukos.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NYSE GKOS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.61. 499,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,753,000 after acquiring an additional 79,930 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glaukos (GKOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.