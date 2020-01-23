Glencore (LON:GLEN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.29). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 298 ($3.92) price objective on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 274.19 ($3.61).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 229.80 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 234.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 243.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

