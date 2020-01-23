Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a media sentiment score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:GLCNF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,400. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. Glencore has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

