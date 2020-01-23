Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after acquiring an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,191,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $594,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,363,448. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

