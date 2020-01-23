Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.07. 2,192,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $84.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.