Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $3.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.53. The company had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $170.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.