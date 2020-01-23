Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.83. 11,553,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

