Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 582,977 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,596,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 829.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 216,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 193,379 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.71. 38,558,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,159,300. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

