Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 16,665 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.04. 3,200,148 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.