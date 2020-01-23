GoldFund Market Capitalization Hits $185,751.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $185,751.00 and approximately $1,861.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005977 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000536 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000086 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,264,353 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

