Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €75.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.58 ($90.21).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €72.90 ($84.77) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.19. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.