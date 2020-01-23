Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €50.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.56 ($70.42).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €58.20 ($67.67) on Monday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €62.05 and its 200-day moving average is €53.86.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

