Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for Unilever (AMS:UNIA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €52.35 ($60.87).

Unilever has a 52-week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52-week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

