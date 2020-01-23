Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€71.60” Price Target for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €61.85 ($71.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a 1 year high of €62.35 ($72.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

