Goldman Sachs Group Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Target Price to GBX 6,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,651.18 ($87.49).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,086 ($80.06) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,108.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,166.34. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

