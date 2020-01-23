GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $223,640.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.31 or 0.03068669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

