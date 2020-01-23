GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.96, approximately 3,587,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,780,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter worth $78,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter worth $64,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,255.2% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

