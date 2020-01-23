Greenland Minerals and Energy (ASX:GGG) Shares Down 4%

Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited (ASX:GGG)’s stock price was down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), approximately 658,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.92 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Greenland Minerals and Energy (ASX:GGG)

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. It primarily focuses on advancing the Kvanefjeld multi-element project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

