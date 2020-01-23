GreenMed Price Down 55.9% Over Last Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One GreenMed token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a total market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.03393549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00203431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00126318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

