Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.57

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $22.01. Griffon shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 14,101 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFF shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 1,753.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 177,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,888,000 after purchasing an additional 169,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 25.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

