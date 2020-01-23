Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 80,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,192. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit