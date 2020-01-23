Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 80,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,192. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 366.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 81,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 264.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gritstone Oncology by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

