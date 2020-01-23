GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading Up 8.4%

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.29, 995,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 410,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on GT Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.98. The company has a market cap of $145.06 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15.

GT Gold (CVE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GT Gold Corp will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

