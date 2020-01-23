Guider Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $13,858.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Guider has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.72 or 0.05422441 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00032618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128741 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011768 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

