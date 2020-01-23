GYM Group (LON:GYM) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GYM Group (LON:GYM) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 343 ($4.51).

Get GYM Group alerts:

Shares of LON GYM opened at GBX 308 ($4.05) on Monday. GYM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 307 ($4.04). The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The company has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 287.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.85.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for GYM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GYM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.