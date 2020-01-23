H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

HRB traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,980. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. H & R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

