Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Hammerson to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

Hammerson stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 255.40 ($3.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 275.21. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -3.07.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

