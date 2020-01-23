Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $23.24 Million Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $23,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 171,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 70,858 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 42,929 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

