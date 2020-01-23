Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $30.89 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 28,741.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287,417 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up about 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Nasdaq worth $30,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.48. 12,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,107. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.90. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.