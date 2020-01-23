Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.3% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.05.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.83, for a total value of $302,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $312.83. The company had a trading volume of 806,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,886. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $313.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.