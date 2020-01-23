Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 180 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $99,173,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 120.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 89,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,650,000 after acquiring an additional 48,771 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Booking by 37.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Booking by 35.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 26.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $10.00 on Thursday, hitting $1,990.24. The stock had a trading volume of 220,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,659. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,022.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,963.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

